Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday offered his condolences to the kin of the victims of the horrific train derailment in Odisha's Balasore on Friday night.

Mandaviya further stated that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been instructed to make plans for emergency, ICU, and OT beds and that all the physicians, nurses, and staff in the hospital have been directed to offer all possible assistance to those injured in the accident.

"AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been instructed to provide all possible help to the people injured in the accident while arrangements for emergency treatments, ICU and OT beds, doctors, nurses and staff have been made," he said.

The Health Minister took to Twitter to say that the incident came as a shock, adding that his thoughts and prayers were with the bereaved family members of the deceased passengers at this difficult hour.

He also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured in the incident.

"I was shocked to hear of the train derailment in Balasore, Odisha. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I pray to God to ensure speedy recovery to all the injured," he said.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar tweeted that they were well prepared to handle a surging count of patients after the train derailment in Balasore.

They said Executive Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Ashutosh Biswas assessed the issue and promised that all required measures would be taken.

"AIIMS Bhubaneswar is all prepared to manage the unfortunate train mishap at Balasore. Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas has taken stock of the situation and declared alertness for all necessary action," a doctor said on Twitter.

Earlier, on Friday evening, a passenger train collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district, leaving over 100 passengers dead and at least 600 injured.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting another passenger and a goods train.

"The accident involved three trains -- two passenger trains and one goods train," Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are at the spot and 600-700 rescue personnel working to save lives. Rescue operations are to be conducted through the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate objective is to rescue injured victims and save as many lives as we can. Officials concerned have already rushed to the spot," he added.

The injured were shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC, the chief secretary informed further.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma told ANI.

NDRF's first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before, said officials.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed state minister Pramila Mallik and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. The minister and the SRC left for the scene of the accident. (ANI)

