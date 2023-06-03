New Delhi, June 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced additional ex-gratia compensation for those who died or suffered injuries in the Balasore train accident on Friday evening. This is apart from the compensation announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," Modi tweeted. Balasore Train Tragedy: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Other Leaders Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Odisha Rail Mishap.

PM Modi Announces Additional Ex-Gratia of Amount for Victims

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2023

At least 50 people were killed and 150 were injured when an express train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha's Balasore this evening. Many are feared trapped and the casualties may rise, officials said. Balasore Train Tragedy: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Takes Stock of Situation After Major Mishap Involving Three Trains, To Visit Accident Site (Watch Video).

Vaishnaw had earlier announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those dead, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

