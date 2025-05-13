Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): Train services have been disrupted in Odisha's Bhadrak after an electrical tower fell on Monday evening because of strong winds and rain, as informed by ADRM Khordha Division, Pradip Kumar Behra.

According to the official, at around 07:30 pm on Monday, an electrical tower fell due to rain and strong winds, disrupting up and down services.

Also Read | Bengaluru Pub Robbed: Armed Thief Flees With INR 50,000 After Breaking Into Geometry Brewery & Kitchen, Drones and Commandos Jump Into Action As Robbery Sparks Panic (Videos).

"At around 7:30 pm, due to strong winds and rain, the electric lightning tower fell. Due to this, up and down services were disrupted. All lines will be restored soon", Pradip Kumar Behra told ANI.

Further updates are awaited regarding the situation. (ANI)

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 13, 2025: Tata Steel, Paytm and Raymond Lifestyle Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)