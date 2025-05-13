Mumbai, May 13: The share market will reopen on Tuesday, May 13, after ending on a strong note on Monday. Several stocks are expected to remain in focus on May 13. These stocks or shares include Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), Paytm (NSE: PAYTM), Raymond Lifestyle (NSE: RAYMONDLSL), Allied Blenders (NSE: ABDL), and Aether Industries (NSE: AETHER).

On May 12, Indian equity indices ended on a strong note with Nifty above 24,900. At close, the Sensex was up 2,975.43 points or 3.74% at 82,429.90, and the Nifty was up 916.70 points or 3.82% at 24,924.70. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on May 13. Reliance Power Share Price Today, May 12: Reliance Power Limited Stocks Rise by 8.20% in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, May 13:

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL)

Tata Steel recorded a 117% YoY jump in its January-March quarter net profits to INR 1,201 crore. The board also declared a dividend issue of INR 3.60 along with its ‘Record Date.’ Steel maker's shares closed higher ahead of the Q4 results announcement.

Paytm (NSE: PAYTM)

According to a term sheet, Antfin, an Alibaba Group entity, will divest a 4% stake in Indian fintech firm Paytm through a block deal on 13 May. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 12, 2025: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Raymond Lifestyle (NSE: RAYMONDLSL)

On May 12, Raymond Lifestyle reported a consolidated net loss of INR 45 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, compared to a net profit of INR 236 crore in the same period last fiscal year (Q4 FY24). The poor performance was largely due to a significant drop in revenue and margins and rising costs.

Allied Blenders (NSE: ABDL)

On May 12, shares of Allied Blenders & Distillers surged by 6.09%, outperforming its sector by 3.93%. With a two-day gain totalling 10.25%, the stock is showing strong short-term bullish momentum.

Aether Industries (NSE: AETHER)

Aether Industries promoter Purnima Desai is set to offload 6.77% of her stake in the company via an offer for sale, according to an exchange filing from the company on May 12.

As per the PTI, Dalal Street investors became richer by INR 16.15 lakh crore on May 12 as markets skyrocketed nearly 4% after India and Pakistan announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea. Also, a trade agreement between the US and China added to the markets' optimism.

