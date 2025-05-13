Bengaluru, May 13: A masked thief sparked panic in Bengaluru after breaking into Geometry Brewery and Kitchen in Rajajinagar II Stage early on Monday, May 12. What was only meant to be a mere theft turned into a dramatic robbery as he threatened the staff with a gun, prompting them to alert the police force. This triggered a chain of high-security reactions as drones and commandos jumped into action. However, the thief managed to flee with INR 50,000.

As per the Times of India report, the incident took place around 3:35 AM on May 12, after a security guard, namely Vikas, alerted his supervisor, Vinay Kumar, of suspicious activity after spotting a broken lock at the pub's door. Kumar, who arrived with his colleague, Shyam, quickly sprang into action. As they continued their investigation, Kumar asked Vikas to stand guard at the door, as the duo went inside the darkened pub, only to find that the thief had already cut the power supply to the pub and had disabled the CCTV cameras to remain undetected.

Drones, Commandos Deployed for Armed Robbery in Bengaluru Pub

Bengaluru, Karnataka: A masked intruder armed with a pistol broke into Bengaluru's Geometry Pub around 3:30 AM, disabling CCTV and stealing ₹50,000. Police, alerted by a security guard, launched a drone-assisted search but the suspect escaped. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/sLmMROwGwc — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

Left with no option, the duo used the flashlights from their mobile phones to scan the pub. Soon, they noticed a man on the third floor near the pub owner's office. When they confronted the thief, the masked man pulled out a gun and asked them for money. Fearing for their life, they let the masked thief enter the pub owner's office and steal the money. The duo left the building and called the cops, informing them of the situation.

Fearing a terror angle, the authorities deployed drones, armed commandos and a bomb squad to the scene. An intense six-hour-long search followed, only to reveal that the armed thief had escaped undetected from a sliding window on the first floor. The incident, though unrelated to cross-border tension with Pakistan, sparked panic in the already sensitive city. Authorities have registered a case of robbery and have launched an investigation to catch the culprit.

