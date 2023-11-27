Cuttack (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Dhabaleswar Temple in Cuttack, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, on Monday.

"On the occasion of the sacred Kartik Purnima, I have got the opportunity to visit the extremely revered shrine of Baba Dhabaleswar. Baba Dhabaleswar is the symbol of faith and belief of the people in this region. Devotees have been coming here for centuries. They ask for their wish and surrender themselves to him. I got the opportunity and I asked for the wish that our country under the leadership of PM Modi lead to progress at a faster pace," Pradhan said.

He further said that he wished that his state Odisha will progresses faster and contributes to the development of the country.

Devotees throughout the country offered prayers at various temples and ghats on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali.

The full moon day or the eighth lunar month, is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Monday, November 27.

The festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali.

The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi.

Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep. (ANI)

