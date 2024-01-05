Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 (PTI) Odisha's final voter list now stands at over 3.32 crore after the addition of 12.98 lakh more people ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

While releasing the final voter list, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal said the total number of voters now stands at 3,32,36,360, comprising 1,68,50,949 males, 1,63,82,031 females, and 3,380 transgender individuals.

The state had 3,26,55,213 voters until October last year, and the number increased after the addition of 12,97,954 more names to the list.

Additionally, 7,16,807 people were deleted, and 4,22,638 names were modified, he said.

According to the final electoral rolls, the state witnessed a substantial rise in women voters from 1.60 crore until October 27, 2023, to 1.63 crore, while the gender ratio improved to 972 as compared to 961 in 2023.

Furthermore, 4,70,798 more young voters were added to the electoral rolls.

Out of the total electors, 7.54 lakh (2.27%) are young voters, 4.57 lakh (1.38%) are persons with disabilities, and 6.85 lakh (2.06%) are senior citizens, the CEO said.

