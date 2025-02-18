Nashik, Feb 18 (PTI) A team of officials from Nashik visited Prayagraj to study the Maha Kumbh Mela arrangements.

Nashik will host the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027.

The team led by divisional commissioner Praveen Gedam inspected the Mela grounds, akhadas, ghats, and other key areas, an official said on Tuesday.

The team also studied the internal traffic management, crowd control, sanitation, and various initiatives implemented for the event.

The team members gathered information about crowd management, traffic control measures, and the facilities being provided to the devotees. They also visited the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) in Prayagraj, where officials from the police, civil administration, fire services and emergency management department were present.

