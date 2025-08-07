New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Two old cartridges were recovered by the Delhi police during a search operation at the historic Red Fort in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, police sources said on Thursday.

A circuit board, which appeared old, was found along with cartridges that seemed to be damaged.

Also Read | Uttarakhand School Holiday: All Schools Shut Across State As Torrential Rainfall Wreaks Havoc; IMD Issues Red Alert Till August 12.

According to sources, while both cartridges appear damaged, a forensic investigation will be carried out to determine further details.

The recovered circuit board was suspected to be related to the lighting arrangements used during a previous event organised at the Red Fort.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate MS Swaminathan Centenary Global Conference Today at ICAR PUSA in Delhi.

Delhi Police have filed an FIR following the recovery of two old cartridges and a circuit board.

The police are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, were suspended after a dummy bomb went undetected during a routine security drill at the Red Fort, police said.

The suspended personnel were part of the security detail deployed at the monument.

According to Delhi Police, seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, have been suspended "due to negligence" in security.

The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August, they added.

"A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended," the police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)