Kota (Rajasthan) June 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unveiled a series of developmental works in Bundi on Tuesday.

This included the newly constructed buildings of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bundi Municipal Council and Kunwarti Krishi Upaj Mandi office and an auction platform.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Baby Dies After Swallowing Beedi Thrown by Father in Mangaluru, Mother Files Complaint Against Husband for Negligence.

Inaugurating the Kendriya Vidyalaya building, Birla, who is also the Kota-Bundi MP, said the building is a centre for the aspirations, dreams and resolutions of future generations.

"This school will not only provide quality education to students but also play a crucial role in preparing them for cultural values, ideas and global leadership," Birla said, urging the students to focus not only on exams but also to advance with life values, social responsibility, and a spirit of national service.

Also Read | Kanchan Kumari Murder Case: Akal Takht Granthi Head Defends Killing of Social Media Influencer 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi', Says 'Appropriate Action Taken for Promoting Vulgarity'.

While the old Kendriya Vidyalaya building could accommodate only around 400 students, the new infrastructure, equipped with modern facilities and built at a cost of Rs 23.47 crore, can house 960 students.

Birla had laid the foundation stone for the new school building in February 2023.

In his address, Birla said the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bundi will be developed under the PM Shri School scheme. The school has now received approval to start Class 11, providing the local students access to high-quality education closer home.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar called upon parents and teachers to jointly inspire children towards good education and make their learning interesting.

Former Bundi MLA Ashok Dogra, BJP's Bundi President Rameshwar Meena, representatives of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, teachers and students were present.

Later in the day, Birla, along with Rajasthan's Minister for Urban Development and Housing Jhabar Singh Kharra, inaugurated Rs 24 crore worth of developmental works, including an open auction platform, the office building of Kunwarti Krishi Upaj Mandi, and an overbridge at its Gate 2.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that agri-based industries are mushrooming in Bundi and the area will soon turn into a hub for the sector.

Kharra also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Inaugurating the new Bundi Municipal Council building constructed with an outlay of Rs 10.35 lakh on Kumbha Stadium road, Birla urged the locals to make the city clean and green.

He said underground advanced garbage stores will be developed at garbage points in the city through CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)