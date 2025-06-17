Bengaluru, June 17: In a tragic incident, a 10-month-old boy died after swallowing a beedi discarded by his father in the Adyar area of Karnataka's Mangaluru. Following this, the mother of the deceased baby filed a complaint against her husband for negligence.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the infant, identified as Anish Kumar, reportedly ingested the tobacco roll around 1:30 pm on June 14. His parents, migrants from Bihar, rushed him to Wenlock Hospital by 3:30 pm, where doctors attempted intensive treatment. Despite medical efforts, the child succumbed to the injuries the following morning at 10:25 am on June 15. Mangaluru Professor Dies Mysteriously Days After Donating Liver Part to Husband’s Relative, Probe Under To Ascertain Cause of Death.

Baby Dies After Swallowing Beedi in Karnataka

The boy’s mother, Lakshmi Devi, has filed a formal police complaint against her husband, alleging that his careless behaviour led to their child’s death. “I warned him repeatedly not to throw beedi pieces where our baby could reach them. He ignored me, and now our son is gone,” she stated in her complaint.

The father, who works as a wedding event decorator, may face legal action pending the outcome of the investigation. Mangaluru Police have registered a case and are probing the circumstances to determine if the incident qualifies as criminal negligence. Who Was Suhas Shetty? Why Is Mangaluru Tense? All You Need To Know About Bajrang Dal Activist’s Murder Sparking Communal Unrest in Karnataka District.

Last month, a 10-year-old girl died after a compound wall collapsed on her house in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district following heavy overnight rain.

The victim, identified as Nayeem, was inside her home in Mangaluru’s Kanakare when the wall behind the house gave way. Debris, mud, and a falling window crashed onto the structure, leaving the child seriously injured. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

