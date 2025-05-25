Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth stated that Om Birla would make his first visit to Ranchi as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Sunday, further stating that he would be welcomed according to the tribal culture.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is coming to Ranchi... Here, the common people are getting a chance to welcome the Lok Sabha Speaker for the first time. He will be welcomed according to our tribal culture..." Seth told the media.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard on High Alert After Liberian-Flagged Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Sinks off Kochi Coast Due to Flooding (See Pics and Video).

Seth also stated that it was a matter of pride for Jharkhand to welcome Om Birla to the state.

"Indian democracy is the strongest democracy in the world and the temple of that democracy is the Parliament. In such a situation, it is a matter of pride for us that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has come here..." he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Lok Sabha speaker will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and will address delegates during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand today, as per a release.

During his visit to Jharkhand, Birla will also pay floral tributes at the statute of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk Ranchi. He will also participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh by various societies at Swaran Bhoomi in Ranchi.

Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and former MPs are scheduled to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur.

The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has been at the heart of Jharkhand's economic landscape since its founding in 1948. It has a robust membership of over 1,500 entities and an indirect reach that impacts over 175,000 people.

Earlier on May 15, Om Birla extended birthday greetings to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and wished him great health, happiness, prosperity and long life.

"Birthday wishes to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji, Chief Minister of Kerala. Wishing you great health, happiness, prosperity, and long life," Om Birla wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)