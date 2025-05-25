Mumbai, May 25: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, May 25 (Sunday), will be declared shortly. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the draw of the Bodoland Lottery Result, also known as Assam State Lottery Sambad Result, is declared thrice a day. The draw is first declared at 12 PM, then at 3 PM and for the third time at 7 PM. Players of the Bodoland lottery can check the Bodoland Lottery Result, the list of winners of Sunday's lucky draw and their ticket numbers at bodolotteries.com

Organised by the Bodoland Lottery Department, Bodoland Lottery Result is one of the most popular lotteries played in Assam. Bodoland lottery participants can also check the winners' list and ticket numbers by clicking here. Lottery enthusiasts can also visit the portal mentioned above to download the PDF copy of the Bodoland Lottery Result. It is worth noting that the PDF file will include the full list of the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery) winners and their ticket numbers of Sunday's draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Officially known as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Bodoland is an autonomous region in Assam. Participants of the Bodoland lottery can head to the official website - bodolotteries.com, or click here to check the latest updates. The Bodoland Lottery announces its results and winning numbers three times a day: first at 12:00 PM, second at 3:00 PM, and third at 7:00 PM. Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi are some of the popular lotteries played in Bodoland. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

It must be noted that the Bodoland lottery (Assam lottery) is among the list of lotteries, such as Sikkim State Lottery, Kolkata Fatafat, Shillong Teer, and Nagaland State Lottery, that are played daily. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and West Bengal, there has been a ban on betting and gambling. That said, betting and gambling continue to be promoted under the guise of gaming.

