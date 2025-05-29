Hamirpur (UP), May 29 (PTI) A head-on collision between two dumper trucks on National Highway-34 here on Thursday claimed the life of a driver and left another seriously injured, police said.

They said the accident took place early morning when the two high-speed dumper trucks --? bearing registration numbers BR28GB0726 and UP93CT2409 --? collided near Kundoura village under Bharuwa Sumerpur police station limits.

According to Sumerpur Station House Officer (SHO) Anoop Singh, the driver of one of the trucks, identified as Pawan (30), son of Ram Milan, and his co-driver Raju (32), son of Kachhi Ram, both residents of Safipur village in Barabanki district, sustained severe injuries in the accident.

They were rushed to the Hamirpur District Hospital in an ambulance. However, Pawan succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The body was sent for post-mortem after completing the legal formalities, the SHO said.

He added that Raju is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is stable.

