Alipurduar, May 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, asserting that the state's development is integral to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. Addressing a public gathering in the northern Bengal district, Modi said the CGD initiative, which will cover both Alipurduar and neighbouring Cooch Behar, is not merely about laying pipelines, but represents a significant stride in delivering clean, safe and affordable energy directly to people's homes.

“Today, when India is moving towards becoming a ‘Viksit Rashtra' (developed nation), Bengal's participation is both expected and essential. The central government is continuously giving new impetus to infrastructure, innovation and investment here… Bengal's development is a foundational pillar of India's future,” he said. PM Narendra Modi Slams TMC Over Murshidabad Violence, Teacher Scam; Describes West Bengal Govt As ‘Nirmam Sarkar’ (Watch Video).

Alipurduar | PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of West Bengal. The project, worth over Rs 1010 crore, aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 Lakh households, over 100… pic.twitter.com/NbkDgkqyCV — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025

The foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution Project, which is being laid today in Alipurduar, highlights our commitment to strengthening the region's clean energy infrastructure. https://t.co/2it69hLGrr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2025

Calling the CGD project a "lifeline of progress", the prime minister said the initiative will provide piped natural gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 lakh households, as well as commercial and industrial units in the region. Around 19 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will also be set up under the minimum work programme targets.

Modi congratulated the people of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, stating that the project will bring relief from the hassle of purchasing LPG cylinders, ensure uninterrupted gas supply, and promote the use of green fuel, resulting in cost savings and environmental benefits. “This is not just a pipeline project. It is an example of doorstep delivery of essential services. From clean fuel to job creation, this project will bring multiple benefits to the region,” the PM asserted. Operation Sindoor Has Not Ended; if There Is Any Attack, Enemy Will Have To Pay Bigger Price, Says PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal (Watch Video).

Underscoring Alipurduar's geographical and cultural importance, he said, “This land is not only connected by borders but also by cultures. On one side is Bhutan, on the other Assam, while Jalpaiguri's beauty and Cooch Behar's pride flank this prosperous region.” Modi noted that the city gas project reflects the Centre's commitment to strengthening clean energy infrastructure across the country. He said India is witnessing a rapid transition to a gas-based economy, with the CGD network expanding from 66 districts in 2014 to over 550 districts today.

“This network is now reaching villages and smaller towns, ensuring access to piped gas for millions,” he said. The prime minister also credited the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched in 2016, for significantly improving the lives of poor women by freeing them from smoke-filled kitchens, and promoting dignity in household cooking. He said LPG connections in India have more than doubled since 2014 – from fewer than 14 crore to over 31 crore.

Modi said the number of LPG distributors has also increased from under 14,000 in 2014 to over 25,000 today, making clean cooking fuel accessible even in rural areas. He also highlighted the Centre's Urja Ganga Project as a “revolutionary step” towards a gas-based economy.

“Gas pipelines have now connected eastern India, including West Bengal, enhancing accessibility, creating jobs and powering industries,” Modi said. “India is now progressing towards a future where energy is affordable, clean and universally accessible,” the PM said. Stressing Bengal's central role in India's cultural, intellectual and scientific legacy, Modi asserted that India cannot become a developed country without the eastern state's rise.

Over the last decade, the Centre has launched developmental projects worth thousands of crores in the state, he said, citing examples such as the Purva Expressway, Durgapur Expressway, modernisation of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port, Kolkata Metro expansion, transformation of New Jalpaiguri station, and new trains on the Dooars route.