Mumbai, May 29: Shanti (name changed), a 78-year-old woman in Goregaon, attempted suicide in a distressing incident after being verbally abused by her older son for a long time. In accordance with the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, the Goregaon police have filed a formal complaint against the son.

According to a report by the Times of India, Shanti lives in a large joint family with her 91-year-old husband, two sons, their families and other relatives. Shanti's older son is unemployed and battles alcoholism, while she and her daughter work to support the family. The police complaint claims that he regularly yells and uses foul language when arguing with Shanti and her husband about trivial matters. Mumbai Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashes Woman After Argument on Local Train, Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

On the morning of May 23, Shanti's older son verbally abused her, accusing her of destroying his life and demanding that she leave the house. She tried to avoid conflict and carried on with her day, deeply hurt. She later borrowed Rs 500 from her employer to buy rat poison while pretending to have guests. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Four-Month-Old Daughter to Death Over Dislike for Third Child, Arrested After Failed Attempt To Mislead Police in Ghatkopar.

Shanti ingested the poisoned water on May 25 while her daughter was away for a doctor's appointment. When her daughter returned, she started throwing up and was taken to a private hospital. Shanti is receiving treatment after being admitted to the Intensive Critical Care Unit (ICCU).

This case marks the second recent instance in Mumbai of elder abuse by family members. Earlier, a 73-year-old man in Dahisar was assaulted by his son over a property dispute, resulting in serious injuries.

Activist Sailesh Mishra, who works for senior citizen welfare, said such abuse is more common than reported. Many elderly victims hesitate to file complaints due to shame and family pressure. He emphasised the need for greater awareness about the legal protections available under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, which empowers police to take immediate action when elders face harassment.

Mishra also urged communities and housing societies to assist elderly people who are in need and give them access to the legal system. According to him, "society must endeavour to prevent such incidents of abuse and neglect because senior citizens deserve respect and protection."

As worries about elder abuse in homes grow, Shanti's family is under scrutiny while the police continue their investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

