Phagwara, Apr 16 (PTI) A truck driver was killed on the spot while another sustained serious injuries after two trucks collided near the Chaheru overbridge on National Highway-44 between Phagwara and Jalandhar on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when a fruit-laden truck heading to Amritsar from Delhi ran into a road divider, overturned onto the other side of the road, and rammed into another truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Both the trucks were badly damaged and a crane had to be used to remove them from the road where traffic was halted for some time, police said.

The deceased driver of the fruit-laden truck has been identified as Gurjant Singh, a resident of Gagomahal village in Amritsar district, police said.

The injured truck driver -- Kuldeep Singh -- was rushed to the civil hospital in Phagwara where he is undergoing treatment, they added.

