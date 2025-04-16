Hamirpur, April 16: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five people in a village in Hamirpur city police station area, police said on Wednesday. According to the complaint, the woman was raped on Tuesday night when she had gone to a field to relieve herself. Kasganj Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Her Fiancé Assaulted by 10 Men at Picnic Spot; UP Police Arrest 8 Accused Including Local BJP Activist (Watch Videos).

An FIR has been registered in this regard, and one person has been detained. The girl was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stable, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.