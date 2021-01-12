Mohali, Jan 12 (PTI) The Punjab Excise Department on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly selling cheap brands of liquor, filled in scotch bottles here, an official said.

Some persons were involved in smuggling cheap liquor from Chandigarh to Punjab and filling it in bottles of expensive brands, said Excise Commissioner Rajat Aggarwal here.

A Zirakpur resident, Jatinder Pal Singh was arrested in a raid at his home, he said, adding the accused would receive consignments of empty bottles, mono cartons and caps of expensive brands.

The team of the excise department and the police found 80 empty bottles of Black Label, 55 mono cartons of Black Label, 10 empty bottles of Red Label, 35 lid caps of Chivas Regal, 30 labels of Chivas Regal and 100 unused caps of Chivas Regal.

The accused admitted that he smuggles cheap liquor brands from Chandigarh-based liquor contractor on regular basis and procure empty bottles, caps and other material from New Delhi.

He used to store the empty bottles, caps and other material at a godown here. Then, he brings the material with the help of his accomplices at his residence and fills bottles there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)