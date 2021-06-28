Kargil, Jun 28 (PTI) A murder case of a middle-aged Nepali woman was solved in Ladakh's Kargil district with the arrest of a man, also a Nepalese national, while the search is on for another accused, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhary said the woman's decomposed body was recovered from a ditch in the Panikkar area on June 15, eight days after she went missing from her rented accommodation.

The missing report was converted into a case of murder after the recovery of the body, he said, adding that the police have arrested one of the two accused while the search is on for the other.

The SSP identified the arrested man as Vijay Rawat, a resident of Nepal, and said he was arrested while he was trying to flee Kargil.

Rawat, a labourer, has confessed to the crime and revealed that he, along with another workmate, planned to kill the woman for not releasing their wages, he said.

The SSP said the woman, her husband and the two labourers, all from Nepal, were working at a cement brick manufacturing unit and living in two separate rooms.

On June 7, the husband of the deceased got her missing report lodged stating that his wife had gone to the market the previous day but did not come back.

During questioning, Rawat told the police that he and his associate first strangulated the woman and then hit her with a stone, before burying her in a trench.

