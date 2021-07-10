New Delhi, July 10: Delhi Police has arrested one person with 1,110 'charkhis' of banned Chinese manjha. The sale of Chinese Manjha has been banned by the Delhi Government. The police said in a release that a raid was conducted at the residence of the accused Rahat Khan (50) in Jafarabad and he was arrested.

They said he was using the premises as a secret godown to store Chinese manjha, used illegally for kite flying. An FIR has been registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jafrabad police station. Makar Sankranti 2021: Selling & Stocking of Chinese Manjha Banned by Rajasthan Govt Ahead of The Festival.

"In the recent past, incidents of serious injuries to persons, birds and animals caused by Chinese Manjha used by the kite fliers have been reported. Use of such type of manjha is a serious threat to the safety of people and birds," police said.

