Jaipur, January 7: The Gehlot government in Rajasthan has issued orders banning the sale of Chinese manjha in the state ahead the kite flying festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14. The home department has directed the district magistrates to prohibit the selling and stocking of the plastic manjha. It is usually made up of substances like glass or iron, which are known to cause serious injuries. Makar Sankranti 2021: Which Manja Thread to Use to Fly Kites? Watch DIY Video to Make Kite-Flying Thread At Home.

“As you would be aware ‘Chinese manjha’ i.e. plastic or synthetic thread, or such thread coated with substances like glass, iron etc used for kite-flying is dangerous and likely to cause serious injury, even loss of life of innocent children/person, as is evident from certain past as well as recent incident in Jaipur,” read the order issued by special secretary V Sarawan Kumar.

“These prohibitory orders may be renewed from time to time,” it added. “In addition to this, awareness campaign must be initiated in schools and colleges apprising the youths of the dangers of using such artificial/reinforced manjha for kite-flying.” Delhi: 4-Year-Old Girl Dead After Sharp Manjha Slits Her Throat While Travelling on Motorbike.

“Meetings may also be held with the distributors of Chinese manjha and kite sellers to apprise them of the prohibitory orders,” added the statement. So far ten FIRs have been lodged against the traders for selling manjha.

