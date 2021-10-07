Ambala, Oct 7 (PTI) Farmers protesting the central farm laws in Naraingarh near Ambala on Thursday alleged that one person was injured after being hit by a car which was part of the convoy of BJP leaders visiting the area.

The police, however, said that the matter is being investigated.

BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh were in Naraingarh to attend a function at the Saini Bhawan located on the Naraingarh-Sadaura road.

The farmers had gathered near the venue to stage a protest.

After the function, one of the vehicles of the BJP leaders hit a farmer, Bhavan Preet, who is from a nearby village, the protesters claimed.

He sustained a minor injury to the leg. He was brought to a hospital and administered first-aid, they said.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni group) media in-charge Rajiv Sharma said the farmers have submitted a complaint to the police and sought action in the matter.

