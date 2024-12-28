India News | One Injured in Vehicle Pile-up in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) A boy suffered minor injuries in a vehicle pile-up in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Xavier Square when a speeding car hit a stationary van, which rammed into two parked auto-rickshaws.

Also Read | Prayagraj Shocker: 5 Workers Injured in Transmission Tower Collapse in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Locals thrashed the car driver and scuffled with police personnel when they went to rescue him, an officer said.

Locals then staged a roadblock demanding compensation for the person injured and the vehicles damaged in the accident. As a result, thousands of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road, he said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: 'These' Beneficiary Women To Receive INR 9,000 in December Installment, Check Details.

Later, three platoons of police force were deployed at the spot and normalcy was restored after nearly two hours.

A protesting woman, who was in one of the auto-rickshaws, alleged that the car driver was in an inebriated state. Her son was injured in the accident.

"We demand compensation on the spot," she said.

Barring one auto-rickshaw, no person was in any of the vehicle involved in the multiple accident.

The Maitri Vihar Police detained the car driver and started investigation into the case, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)