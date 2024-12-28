Prayagraj, December 28: Five workers were injured when a 400-kilowatt transmission line tower collapsed here on Saturday, officials said. ACP (Tharwai) Chandrapal Singh said that on Saturday, some electric work was underway on a 400-kilowatt transmission line connecting Bengal to Delhi in the Sahason area under Tharwai police station. ‘Suicide’ Over Instagram Reels In UP: Fed Up With Frequent Fights With Husband Over Her Reel ‘Addiction’, Woman Dies by Jumping in Front of Train in Mahoba.

In the same sequence, while pulling the wire, a tower suddenly fell on the workers and injured them, the ACP said. The police reached the spot and rushed the injured workers to a hospital. Two of them were discharged after receiving first aid, while three were seriously injured and were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, ACP said. Sudden Death in Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies While Sliding Down a Ride in Water Park at Meerut, Investigation Underway.

5 Workers Injured in Transmission Tower Collapse in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Accident occurred in Sangam Nagar when a bridge tower fell while pulling a power cable. Five workers were injured in the incident, and one worker lost a leg due to being trapped under the bridge tower. The worker's condition is reported to be serious pic.twitter.com/MqBzlgGPk2 — IANS (@ians_india) December 28, 2024

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

