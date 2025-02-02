Bhind (MP), Feb 2 (PTI) One person was killed after a fire erupted at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

The blaze broke out around 5.30 am at the factory in the Malanpur industrial area, about 60 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Virtually Attends Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Jakarta Murugan Temple in Indonesia.

Around 80 workers were on the night shift at the unit at the time of the incident, and one of them died of asphyxiation, Gohad Sub Divisional Magistrate Parag Jain told PTI.

He said eleven fire tenders, one from the Indian Air Force, were part of the firefighting operation, and 90 per cent of the blaze was put out.

Also Read | Kolkata: 3 Labourers Die After Falling Into Drain While Cleaning Manhole at Leather Complex in Bantala Area, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Slams Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The official said a short circuit may have been a possible reason for the blaze.

He said the losses may run into crores of rupees, as the blaze has caused massive destruction and engulfed a 100-metre area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)