Gangtok, Jun 29 (PTI) One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the total number of cases in the Himalayan state to 88, a top official of the Health department said on Monday.

A 25-year-old male in East Sikkim, with travel history to Bangalore, has tested positive and is undergoing treatment at STNM hospital, Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said in a bulletin.

Of the total of 88 cases in Sikkim, 50 have been discharged as they have fully recovered from the disease, he said, adding 38 others are active cases.

South Sikkim has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38 followed by 28 in East Sikkim, 21 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said.

