New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation One Election' held personal interactions with the Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Wednesday, as part of its consultations with political parties.

The meeting included the Chairman, Ram Nath Kovind and other members of the committee, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh and Sanjay Kothari. Raja submitted his views orally and in writing before the Committee.

On Tuesday, the Committee had held interactions with representatives of three political parties namely Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on holding of simultaneous elections in the country.

Earlier, on January 27, Ram Nath Kovind held consultations with Justice UU Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Continuing his discussions with political parties, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Deepak 'Pandurang' Dhavalikar, President of Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa.

The party has offered its strong support to the concept of One Nation One Election, inter alia, because it will strengthen democracy at the grass-roots.=

Recently, the Committee had also met a delegation of the Lok Jan Shakti Party, comprising members including Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, President Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Prince Raj (Member of Parliament, Samastipur, Lok Sabha), Sanjay Sarraf, Spokesperson, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), and Ramji Singh, General Secretary, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

The committee had also held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM.

Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue.

The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country." (ANI)

