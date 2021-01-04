Port Blair, Jan 4 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,948, a health official said on Monday.

The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

Nine more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 4,846, the official said.

The archipelago now has 40 active cases, while 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Of the 40 active COVID-19 cases, 39 are in South Andaman district and one in North and Middle Andaman district.

The administration has so far tested over 1,84,955 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

