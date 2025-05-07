Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 7 (PTI) Sumathi, the mother of Manjunath Rao, a Pahalgam terror attack victim welcomed the air strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan on Wednesday and said she had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also said that she did not want her son's "sacrifice" to go waste.

She said, it is not a feeling of satisfaction, as her son who has killed won't come back, but such things should not happen to others' children.

"We had faith that Modi will take right decision and accordingly he has taken. Nothing should happen to innocents, but those who try to oppress or indulge in roguery against us should not be spared. My son's sacrifice should not go waste. I feel that the right decision has been taken," Sumathi told PTI videos.

"We knew that something will be done. We are common people and not big to give suggestions to leaders. We had faith in Modi. It is not a feeling of satisfaction, because my son who has gone won't come back, but such things should not happens to others' children in the future, everyone should be able to travel freely," she added.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan from Karnataka were among the 26 people killed in front of their families in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

