Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has seized over 693 kg of opium husk (doda chura) that was being transported hidden beneath sacks of onions in a pickup truck in Chittorgarh district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police estimate the seized contraband to be worth around Rs 1.40 crore in the international market.

According to a police statement, a special team had set up a blockade near Kakaji ka Anoppura in the Begu police station area. On spotting the checkpoint, the pickup driver abandoned the vehicle at Chaman Chauraha and fled.

"When officers inspected the abandoned pickup, they found 24 red mesh sacks containing onions. Concealed beneath these were 30 more sacks packed with a total of 693.060 kg of illegal opium husk," a senior police official said.

The police immediately seized the vehicle and the narcotics. A search was launched in the surrounding area to locate the absconding driver but he remains at large.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect.

The police said they are also investigating the supply chain and the destination of the seized contraband.

