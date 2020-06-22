Hamirpur (HP), June 22 (PTI) The opposition parties are levelling false allegations against the Centre over the handling of the coronavirus crisis, said Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Monday.

In a video conference with BJP leader, Anurag Thakur said when coronavirus started spreading in the country in March, the government took immediate steps and imposed a lockdown, thereby saving lives.

Had the government not imposed the lockdown, the situation would have been alarming, he said, adding that in other countries, the death rate due to the disease was higher than India.

Though the lockdown continued for two months and people had to remain without jobs, the Union government announced a number of schemes for every section of society, Thakur claimed.

While it provided free ration to the poor and migrant workers, it extended facilities to farmers and the business community by releasing huge loans on less rate of interest, the Union minister added.

Thakur said the Union government also extended a helping hand to Himachal Pradesh and released various packages amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees.

However, it is shocking that such announcements and benefits were not “digested” by the Congress and other opposition parties due to which they started leveling “false accusations against the BJP and its governments", he claimed.

Counting various achievements, he described the first year of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as successful.

Thakur said the credit for bringing India into limelight on all fronts went to the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The minister said the starting of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, ending of triple talaq and passing of the Citizenship Act are the historical achievements of the Centre.

