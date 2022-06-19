New Delhi, June 19 (PTI) Amid burgeoning protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, the BJP on Sunday accused the opposition parties of doing politics on issues of national security and armed forces just to destabilise the government.

Terming the Congress' 'Satyagraha' in support of Agnipath protests "pure politics", he claimed it was "forcing" officials of the three services of the military to appeal to people not to get involved in arson.

Congress MPs and leaders sat on a 'Satyagraha' at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday in solidarity with the youths protesting the Centre's newly announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

At the protest, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the youth to recognise "fake nationalists" and ensure that a new government is formed in the country which shows "real patriotism". She alleged the new military recruitment scheme would be destructive for the youth and the Army.

Referring to her speech, Patra said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stated that they aim to topple the government. So, it is quite clear they are not concerned about the armed forces and the youth of this country. It is sad."

"There should be no politics on subjects of national importance. But politics is happening on such a subject and officers of the armed forces are having to come forward and explain (the Agnipath scheme) to them," he said.

"Where has the opposition gone astray? What does the opposition want after all?" the BJP spokesperson posed.

Asserting the Agnipath recruitment scheme is a much-needed reform, Patra said it aims to give the Indian armed forces a youthful profile.

This issue dates back to 1989. It was then contemplated to reduce the average age of the armed forces, he claimed.

The average age of the Indian Army now is 32. The Agnipath scheme will bring it down to 26. All committees after the Kargil war have suggested such a reform in the armed forces, Patra said.

Applauding the three forces for explaining the whole scheme and its benefits, he said took a swipe at the opposition, saying these were the same parties that had questioned the surgical strike, the air strike and the Rafale jet deal.

"They did politics on surgical strike, air strike and Rafale jet deal. They only suffered after that as people of this country have full faith in the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

On issues of safety and security of the country "we all should stand tall, united as Indians, not as individuals from these political parties", Patra said.

