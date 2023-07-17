Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): The two-day session of the Opposition meet in Bengaluru is set to begin on Monday with the address of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Opposition parties are meeting for the second time to formulate the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with the aim of defeating the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meeting is to take place on Monday and Tuesday at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru.

The meeting on Tuesday will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Party leader Sonia Gandhi will also be present at the meeting

Here is the draft agenda of the joint opposition agenda for today: -

- The opposition parties are also planning to set up a subcommittee for drafting the common minimum programme and communications points for the alliance for the 2024 general elections for chalking out the joint programme of parties, which includes rallies, conventions and agitation.

- They have a plan to discuss the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis and the name for the alliance is also on the table.

- The opposition parties may also discuss the issue of EVM and suggest reforms to the Election Commission.

- The opposition leaders also set up a common secretariat for the proposed alliance.

Meanwhile, at 7:30 pm dinner meeting to be hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and another formal meeting on Tuesday.

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, big posters and banners were seen put up on Race Course Road in Bengaluru welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting at the Taj West End Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed. (ANI)

