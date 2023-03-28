New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The opposition parties on Monday decided to continue their 'black' protest on Tuesday against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and "trampling upon democracy in the country" and a final call will be taken in the morning, sources said.

The meeting of like-minded opposition parties was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who had invited the leaders for a dinner.

Sources said the meeting of like-minded opposition parties decided that the protest of opposition parties will continue and will be held in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament tomorrow with all of the opposition wearing black clothes.

The final call will be taken at the meeting to be held at Kharge's chamber in Parliament, they said.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was among those present at the meeting of opposition leaders.

Leaders from DMK, NCP, JD-U, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI-M, CPI, AAP, MDMK, TMC, RSP, RJD, National Conference, IUML, Samajwadi Party and JMM were among those present. Shiv Sena (UBT) was not present amid its concerns over Rahul Gandhi's remarks concerning VD Savarkar.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet later that leaders of 18 parties were present and decided to continue with their campaign against the Modi governmennt "that is destroying democracy and that has subverted all institutions".

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told ANI that every opposition party is together and they will move forward with the same energy.

"Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the house. Whatever the government of India is doing with the country's democracy is a bigger issue, that is what he told. Every Opposition party is together, we had a cordial discussion and we will move forward with the same energy," he said.

Opposition members took out a march in the morning wearing black attire or bands in Parliament premises as part of their protest.

Days after his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi was sent notice by the Lok Sabha House Committee to vacate his official bungalow.

Congress leader Harish Rawat said they were not surprised that notice has been given to vacate the bungalow.

"Since Rahul Gandhi questioned the PM regarding the Adani issue, the government is trying to show that they will silence the voice that disagrees with them," he said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the notice shows "BJP's hatred towards Rahul Gandhi".

"For a period of 30 days after the notice is served, one can rightfully continue to stay in the same house. After the 30-day time period, one can continue to stay in the same house by paying rent at market rates. Rahul Gandhi comes under 'Z' plus security category," he said.

Kharge earlier hit out at the Centre over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and said that the opposition leaders are wearing black attire or black bands to show that democracy is being trampled in the country.

Kharge alleged that the Centre used the probe agencies to bend those who did not bow before the government.

Congress and its allies staged protests in some other parts of the country against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court.

Indian Youth Congress workers were detained in Delhi after they protested over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Opposition parties have been pressing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and the second part of the budget session has seen regular disruptions. (ANI)

