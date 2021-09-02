Puducherry [India], September 2 (ANI): During the Puducherry legislative assembly session, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) walked out of the assembly on Thursday.

The opposition parties condemned the non-implementation of a resolution against agriculture laws and alleged that the chief minister N Rangaswamy has tied up with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The opposition leaders urged the withdrawal of three agricultural laws introduced by the central government in 2020.

Siva, the leader of opposition party DMK said, "The Puducherry Legislative Assembly should pass a resolution in the assembly against the Agriculture Act during the budget session."

Deputy Speaker of Puducherry, Rajavelu said the chief minister would take a decision in this regard. However in the absence of any response by the chief minister the opposition members along with three independent legislators staged a walk out from the assembly. (ANI)

