New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant in the Indian market. The model features a 12.4-inch display, a 10,090mAh battery, and runs on Android 11 just like the LTE model. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (WiFi) is priced at Rs 41,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is currently available via Amazon in mystic pink, mystic black, mystic silver, and mystic green colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model features a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The all new Samsung #GalaxyTabS7FE is now WiFi ready. Raise your study and play quotient to the next level with the massive 31.5cm (12.4”) display, S Pen in the box, a huge 10090mAh battery. Take notes, unleash your inner artist or just chill binging on your favourite series. pic.twitter.com/vtEtHMeRJN — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 2, 2021

The device runs Google's Android 11 operating system with the company's own One UI 3.1 skin on top. The device is backed by a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The device houses an 8MP camera sensor on the back and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi comes with 2.4G+5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).