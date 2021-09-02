Ranchi, September 2: A jawan of the Indian Army was beaten up by the police personnel for allegedly not wearing a mask in Chatra district of Jharkhand on Wednesday. A video of the incident, which occurred at Karmachowk area under Mayurhand police station, showed three cops assaulting the Army jawan Pawan Kumar Yadav. The police today suspended one head constable and two constables in connection with the assault. Gujarat Shocker: Police Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman For Not Wearing Mask in Surat; Booked.

According to reports, Yadav was riding a bike when he was stopped by a team of police personnel during a special drive led by Mayurhand Block Development Officer (BDO). He was being questioned as he was not wearing a mask. Soon a heated argument between Yadav and the cops ensued. The accused cops then started beating the Army jawan. The video showed at least three cops raining blows on Yadav. Jharkhand: Police Lathi-Charge Girl Students at Dhanbad Collectorate (Watch Video).

One of the cops beat Yadav with boots. After the video went viral, locals also protested against the police's action. Later, a case was registered. "Although both the parties were at fault, we have suspended one head constable and two constables. Whether it was an army jawan or a common person at the receiving end, such behaviour is not expected from policemen," Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan was quoted as saying.

SP Ranjan asked his deputy to investigate the matter. Asked whether any action would be taken against the jawan for not wearing mask, he said the department has sought a report by the BDO, based on which further action would be decided.

