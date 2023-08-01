New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Sachin Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan by Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Special Cell Commisioner HGS Dhaliwal on Tuesday said that Bishnoi was brought to India with the help of organised efforts of the Delhi Police special cell, which had been coordinating with other agencies including authorities from Azerbaijan.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Sends 24 Interim Recommendations to President Droupadi Murmu, Seeks Imposition of President’s Rule and CM N Biren Singh’s Resignation.

A native of Punjab’s Fazilka, Bishnoi who is a relative of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had been absconding after the sensational murder of Moosewala in May 2022.

"Today Special Cell has extradited Sachin Bishnoi from Baku, Azerbaijan. He (Sachin Bishnoi) had appeared on a news channel and taken responsibility for killing Sidhu Moosewala and had challenged authorities.

Also Read | Mumbai-Jaipur Train Firing: Accused RPF Constable Chetan Kumar Singh Strangled Colleague, Snatched ‘Wrong’ Rifle; Remanded in Police Custody Till August 7.

“Since then, for the past 16 months, a very organised effort of special cell was underway and four shooters were arrested from different parts of the county including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” said the Delhi Police Special Cell Commisioner Dhaliwal.

“Mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi revealed details of the incident during his remand which led to the arrest of prime accused, Sachin Bishnoi of their syndicate. He has now been brought to India,” Dhaliwal added.

The police official said that the extradition was conducted in cooperation with Azerbaijan authorities, the Home Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs, the CBI, Interpol and other related agencies.

“This extradition and deportation gives a clear message that it’s not easy to hide anywhere after committing a crime in India,” Delhi Police Special Cell Commisioner Dhaliwal said.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. The singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, after his deportation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

Also, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been brought to Delhi from a Gujarat jail and lodged in the national capital's Mandoli prison. He has refused his involvement in Moosewala’s killing.

In April this year, Deepak Boxer, one of the most wanted gangsters in India who was arrested by a special cell team of Delhi police in Mexico, was brought to the national capital.

Boxer had fled the country on a fake passport. He allegedly flew to Mexico in December, last year or in January this year. His arrest came after the sleuths retrieved a passport, which had Boxer's photograph on it but was issued under a different name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)