Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) seized 1,096 grams of compound gold from a passenger at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday.

"Customs team in Kozhikode International Airport seized 1,096 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight G9454 yesterday night. The compound gold was in five capsule-shaped packets concealed in the rectum of the passenger," according to an official statement.

The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

