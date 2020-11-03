New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Over 10,000 High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) and 1,000 colour-coded stickers have been booked for installation by vehicle owners in the national capital in two days of online booking process that started after a gap of nearly a month.

Orders are being booked for 1,500 HSRP affixation at dealer points and 500 at home fitment per day, said a spokesperson for HSRP supplier Rosmerta Safety System Pvt Ltd.

"Till date, we have received orders for more than 10,000 HSRP fitment and around 1,000 stickers at dealership and more than 750 orders for home delivery," he said.

The customers will be sent SMS when the plate reaches the dealer and in case of any delay, they will be informed telephonically, he said.

"Rosmerta has also ensured that if any complaints and client grievances are raised by vehicle owners, they will be efficiently handled and resolved through a call centre," the spokesperson said.

The online booking of HSRP and colour-coded stickers along with doorstep delivery in some parts of East and West Delhi started on Sunday.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had directed for stopping the online booking last month after complaints were received from vehicle owners about delays and issues in logging on the registration portal.

The vehicles registered prior to April 2019 require to have the high security registration number plates and colour-coded stickers. New vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both.

There are approximately 30 lakh existing vehicles, comprising 16 lakh two-wheelers, 12 lakh four-wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles that are required to be affixed with HSRP. PTI VIT

