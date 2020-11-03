New Delhi, November 3: Cold wave conditions are set to grip parts of Haryana and Delhi in the coming days due to the influence of La Nina conditions and dry Northwesterly winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather update, the IMD said cold wave conditions are very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Haryana and Delhi on November 4 and over Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan on November 5, 2020. The weather agency added that generally dry weather very likely to prevail over rest parts of the country during next 5 days. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that under the influence of strong northeasterly winds, rainfall activity is likely to increase accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning over Tamil Nadu and Kerala from November 4, 2020. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu during November 7 and over Kerala till November 6.

Moreover, the cyclonic circulation over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. The IMD said that the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Haryana & neighbourhood between 1.5 km & 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.

