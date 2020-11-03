Kolkata, November 3: There will a ban on bursting firecrackers in West Bengal on the occasions of Kali Puja and Diwali in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said the ban on bursting firecrackers is imposed to curb air pollution, extra hazardous for people infected with the coronavirus.

"West Bengal government will not allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali festivals to check air pollution, hazardous for COVID-19 patients," Alapan Bandyopadhyay was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Yesterday, the Rajasthan government announced a ban on the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Firecracker Makers in Rajasthan Worry After Order to Ban Sale Ahead of Diwali.

The Ashok Gehlot-government said the decision to ban the sale of firecrackers has been taken in view of protecting the health of the corona-infected patients as well as keeping in view the health of the common people, who might feel uneasy with the smoke emanating from firecrackers. A ban on the temporary license for firecrackers sale has also been announced. COVID-19 Impact: As Firecracker Sales Nosedive, Wholesalers Suffer in Gujarat.

"Fireworks should also be stopped at weddings and other ceremonies," the Chief Minister said, that protecting the lives of people was of paramount importance for the government in these challenging times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).