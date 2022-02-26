Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Over 200 artillery shells were found stuffed in several unattended sacks in Manglore's forest area in Ambala on Friday.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa informed that they got information of some suspicious bomb-like objects in the Manglore forest area near Shahzadpur in Ambala.

"Police reached the spot and on examination, it was found that these are artillery shells used by military forces. The artillery shells were 232 in number in different shapes and sizes and the bomb disposal team has been contacted to dispose off the same," the SP further added.

Randhawa said, "An FIR has been registered under The Explosives Act and the markings will be checked to ascertain to which unit these artillery shells were supplied." (ANI)

