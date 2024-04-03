Aizawl, Apr 3 (PTI) More than 2,500 houses, schools and government buildings were damaged and a woman was killed in thunderstorm that hit Mizoram in the past three days, officials said on Wednesday.

A powerful storm and hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain lashed several parts of Mizoram between Sunday and Tuesday, wreaking havoc in the state, they said.

Officials also said that a 45-year-old woman died when a tree uprooted by a strong wind fell upon her on Monday.

According to state disaster management and rehabilitation department officials 15 churches in five districts, 17 schools in five districts, 11 relief camps in Champhai and Saitual districts, which housed Myanmar refugees and internally displaced people from Manipur, 11 Anganwadi centres in Kolasib and Serchhip districts, and several government buildings were among over 2,500 houses damaged by thunderstorm and hailstorm.

North Mizoram's Kolasib district, which borders Assam, was the hardest hit as over 800 structures, including 795 dwelling houses, seven schools, 6 churches, 8 Anganwadi centre and 11 staff quarters have were destroyed, followed by Aizawl district, which suffered a damage to 632 dwelling houses, it said.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister K Sapdanga said that the government will provide assistance to the affected people as permissible under the existing laws despite the election model code of conduct being in place.

He said that the state government has sought permission from the Election Commission and Chief Minister Lalduhoma has also informed the poll panel about the disaster and the need to provide assistance to people.

