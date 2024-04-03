Ghaziabad, April 3: A tragic accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in hit a divider. The incident occurred when the woman, identified as Nanhi Khatoon, leaned out of the window to vomit while her son, Animuddin, aged 41, was attempting to park the vehicle near the expressway's divider to tend to her discomfort.

According to the Times of India report, alongside Khatoon, Animuddin and his friend Ashish Kumar, aged 40, also sustained injuries in the crash, which took place around 6 pm on Monday, April 1, as confirmed by Vivek Yadav, DCP (rural) of Ghaziabad. As per the report, the sequence of events leading to the tragedy unfolded when Khatoon began to feel unwell and attempted to relieve herself by protruding her head from the window, triggering the driver, Animuddin, to decelerate the vehicle and manoeuvre towards the divider. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Three Others Critically Injured After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Autorickshaw in Chitrakoot (Watch Video).

Unfortunately, he lost control, leading to a collision with the divider, causing fatal injuries to Khatoon as her head hit the iron railing. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Khatoon succumbed to her injuries within an hour, while both Animuddin and Ashish sustained minor injuries and are now in stable condition. Police have initiated an investigation and are awaiting autopsy reports. They stated that no formal complaint has been lodged yet. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Dead, Three Injured As Speeding Car Rams into Parked Truck in Bulandshahr (See Pics).

This unfortunate incident adds to a series of accidents on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, with multiple fatalities reported this year alone, underscoring safety concerns along the route. As authorities await further details from the ongoing investigation, it serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution while navigating roadways, especially during long journeys.

