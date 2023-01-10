Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) In a joint operation, the Punjab Police along with the Border Security Force seized 5.92 kg of heroin at three different places near the India-Pakistan International Border in Tarn Taran, officials said on Tuesday.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, @TarnTaranPolice along with BSF recovered 5.92 Kgs of #Heroin. Pakistan-backed heroin was recovered from 3 different places near the Indo-Pak Border Line," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Jumps into Well with Two Minor Sons in Lalitpur, Youngest Dies.

He said three FIRs have been registered in this regard.

“Further investigation is ongoing to break forward and backward linkages,” Yadav said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Elevation of Seven Judicial Officers, Two Advocates as Judges of Different High Courts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)