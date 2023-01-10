Lalitpur, January 10: A 35-year-old woman jumped into a well along with her two minor sons in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, resulting in the death of one of them, police said on Tuesday. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the woman and she has been taken into custody, they said. UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Former Boyfriend Sends Private Pictures to Her Fiance in Shahjahanpur, Accused Arrested.

Preeti jumped into the well along with her two sons -- Ansh Pratap (9) and Abhay Pratap (5), resulting in the death of the younger son, Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chowdhary said. The woman her elder son have been admitted to a hospital, police said. UP Shocker: Woman Shot Dead in Mainpuri, Investigation Underway.

Three days back, the woman had a dispute with a neighbour regarding theft of utensils following which there was a dispute with family members as well, police said, adding that this might be the reason behind taking the extreme step. The matter is being probed, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)