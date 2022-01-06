New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Nearly 56,000 teenagers in Delhi belonging to the 15-17 age group received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, according to official figures.

The drive was started at 169 centres in the national capital on Monday.

On January 6, 5.30 pm, a total of 55,979 children in the age bracket of 15-17 were vaccinated across Delhi.

The Northeast district scored the highest number of inoculations till 5.30 pm on Thursday with 8,199 jabs, followed by the Southwest district with 6,943.

West Delhi district administered the lowest number of 2,964 vaccine doses to teenagers on Thursday, the data showed.

In a massive surge, Delhi recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of new cases recorded on Thursday is 41 per cent more than the figure the day before. PTI GJS

