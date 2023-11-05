Jamshedpur, Nov 5 (PTI) Over 5,700 people from 18 states participated in the 8th edition of the Tata Steel Jamshedpur Run-a-thon 2023 here on Sunday.

The theme for this year was 'Fitness is Fun, Just Run'. There were three categories in the competition — 10km, 7km, 5km and a non-competitive 2km fun run.

The 10km run from JRD Tata Sports Complex was flagged off jointly by Tata Steel vice-president (corporate services) Chanakya Chaudhary, Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yaraji and social activist Ruchi Narendran.

TV Narendran, CEO and managing director, Tata Steel, participated in the run to boost the morale of runners and promote fitness among the citizens of Jamshedpur. Kishor Kaushal, senior superintendent of police (East Singhbhum), also graced the occasion.

Organised by Tata Steel, this edition of run-a-thon witnessed the participation of runners from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and home state Jharkhand.

The run also saw the participation of People With Disabilities (PwDs), who were supported by SABAL and Aidkriya organisations.

In the 10km men's category, Hari Singh (Uttarakhand) won the first prize with a timing of 00:29:52, followed by Uttar Pradesh's Prashant Choudhary (00:29:57) and Uttarakhand's Sandeep Kumar Devrari (00:30:35).

In the 10km women's category, Renu Singh (UP) emerged the winner clocking 00:34:35, followed by Savita Pal (00:34:42) and Princi Kumari (00:36:48).

